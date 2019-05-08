AG Jeff Landry Announces Recently Recalled Children’s Products

Attorney General Jeff Landry: Louisiana Department of Justice

BATON ROUGE, LA – As part of his efforts to make Louisiana a safer state for all citizens, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning Louisiana parents and guardians to take note of several child products that have been recently recalled.

“These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State,” said General Landry. “I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers by Fisher-Price

Cat & Jack Toddler Boots by Target

Holiday Milk Bottles by Crate and Barrel

WIC Nutrition Plates by Brush Art

Baby Rattle Socks by Midwest-CBK

Rechargeable Power Banks by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates

Children’s Globes by Bulk Unlimited

For more information on the recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) and remedies for their consumers, view the Spring 2019 Safety Box here.