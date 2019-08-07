Coastal Day held in Intracoastal City

INTRACOASTAL CITY - On Tuesday, the Vermilion Coastal Projection and Restoration Committee hosted the second annual Vermilion Parish Coastal Day in Intracoastal City.

According to studies, if nothing is done to stop erosion or create a coastal projection, 17 percent of the parish’s coastline could be lost in the next 50 years.

If nothing is done, storm surges will continue to rise over the next 50 years. Vermilion Bay is losing wetlands at a rate of 8 feet per day.

Joining the Vermilion Parish Coastal Committee was the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza, state representatives Ryan Bourriaque, Blake Miguez and Senator Bob Hensgens, along with members of Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA).

The one-day event was dedicated to educating local landowners, government officials, and the general public on the success of previous coastal restoration projects as well as current coastal issues in hopes of uniting the community to support the progression of coastal efforts within Vermilion Parish.

Ralph Libersat of the Vermilion Coastal Committee gave a 45-minute presentation on the parish’s coastal projects and explained the critical needs of the projects.

Libersat discussed the $90 million of coastal project expenditures in Vermilion Parish that occurred from 1990 to 2017. South White Lake Shoreline Protection was the most expensive project in that period, costing $14.5 million.

He updated projects that have been on the books since 1999. Little Vermilion Bay Sediment Trapping and Vegetative planting have created new marshland and barrier protection for the coastline.

Libersat updated everyone by saying that in the next three years, there is a total of $26 million that will be spent on coastal projection in Vermilion Parish.

A big part of that $26 million will be $8 million to place shoreline projection along the Vermilion Bay coastline.

Another $6.5 million is dedicated to building up Southwest Pass Point.

In 2021, Freshwater Bayou Shoreline Protection will begin for $6.5 million.

This summer, a $350,000 project is underway to close two saltwater breaches on the Vermilion Bay Coastline. Paying for that project is money from the Vermilion Parish Restore Act.

“Over the next five years, there are some good projects,” said Libersat.

Following lunch, a group went to visit a couple of projects along the Vermilion Bay and Four Mile Canal.