Contractor electrocuted while working on Abbeville power lines; city shuts off electricity for an hour

Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, power had to be shut off in the City of Abbeville to make repairs after a contractor was electrocuted while working on a live electrical line.

According to Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza, the contractor is alive. The contractor’s name has not been released.

“He was being taken airlifted to the burn center in Baton Rouge,” Piazza said.

The contractor, whose name has not been released, works for Sol Power Lines.

Abbeville Electrical crews had power restored after an hour.

Contractors were replacing electrical poles on Ollie Lane, near Abbeville High School. That is near the Pete Noel Substation, the city’s primary power source.

“We had to shut the substation down completely,” Piazza said. “They were not going to be able to make repairs the wires still live.”

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau announced at 11 a.m. that the four schools in Abbeville would be let our early because schools were without electricity.