Couvillon wins Sheriff race in Vermilion Parish

There will be some familiar faces returning to their respective elected positions in Vermilion Parish, with a few new faces as well, after polls closed on Saturday’s election day.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon will get a fifth term after a win Saturday against challenger Lance Broussard. Couvillon received ?10,421 votes (56%) Broussard, who served 35 years Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office received 8,061 votes (44%).

“On behalf of my family and Team VPSO,” Couvillon said, “we thank God for blessing us with another term. We are extremely thankful to the voters for allowing us to serve another four years. It’s very rewarding to know that the majority of the public supports proactive and professional law enforcement in Vermilion Parish. Team VPSO and I look forward to my final term as we continue to provide professional and courteous service while bringing more improvements to your Sheriff’s Office.

“As always my door is open to anyone. Thank you, and God Bless.”

Saturday included races for seven seats on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury. Incumbents will be back in each of those seats.

Voters in District 3 returned Brent Landry. He received 783 votes, topping challenger Kerry Richard, who took 492 votes.

Wayne Touchet will once again represent District 5 on the Police Jury. Touchet claimed 1,003 votes on Saturday to defeat challenger Barbara Adams, who received 200 votes.

Incumbent Mark Poché received 1,023 votes, enough to regain his District 6 Police Jury seat. Challenger Al Harrington received 394 votes.

Paul Bourgeois Jr. will continue as the Police Juror for District 7. The incumbent topped challenger Ernal “EJ” Broussard, a former juror for the district. Bourgeois received 563 votes against Broussard’s 333.

District 9 will have a new face on the Police Jury. Chad “Chad-O” Lege defeated Tony Romero for the open seat. Lege received 1,044 votes against Romero’s 286.

There will be a runoff in November for the District 11 seat. Incumbent Pervis Gaspard and Scott Broussard reached the runoff. Gaspard received 577 votes. Broussard took 595 votes. Tony Faulk rounded out Saturday’s votes with 235.

There will also be a runoff in District 12. Dexter Callahan and David Trahan will take part. Callahan received 556 votes in Saturday, while Trahan received 398 Mike “MJ” Landry had 328 votes.

There were two special elections on Saturday.

One with Charlotte Detraz winning the District E seat on the Vermilion Parish School Board. Detraz received 1,130 votes, enough to defeat Anita Levy, who received 991 votes.

Justin “JJ” Johnson won a special race for the Kaplan Alderman in District C. Johnson took 182 votes on Saturday. Kevin Cormier received 62 votes.