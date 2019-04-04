First-ever Abbeville female police officer shot in the line of duty

A female Abbeville Police Officer is in stable condition in a local hospital after being shot twice by an unnamed suspect in a Wednesday night shooting in Abbeville.

Officer Katilyn Rudesill, a 2015 North Vermilion High graduate, was shot in the shoulder and leg Wednesday while on a domestic call.

She has been with the Abbeville Police Department for less than five years and is around the age of 22 or 23.

Rudesill is one of three female officers who work for the Abbeville Police Department.

She is also the first female police officer shot from Vermilion Parish.

The Abbeville Police Department received a phone call Wednesday night from a female residence on St. Peter Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

Rudesill answered the call and went to the residence. She spoke with a female who said she was arguing with the alleged shooter. Rudisill went search for the suspect behind the house. She encountered the suspect behind the house, who then fired twice at her.

She fell to the ground after being hit, and the suspect took off running towards the 600 block of Gertrude Street.

She was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition and also has a collapsed lung.

In the meantime, the Abbeville Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Office, and the Lousiana State Police began a search for the shooter.

Neighbors near St. Peters and Gertrude streets were asked to remain in their residence during the search.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect has not been found.

State Police PIO Thomas Gossen reiterated late Wednesday night that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

The suspect is a black male and was wearing a black shirt.

The shooting occurred less than a half a mile from J. H. Williams Middle School. Because the suspect is still at large, all Abbeville schools are on partial lockdown as of Thursday morning.

North Vermilion Principal Tommy Byler learned it was one of his former students who was shot last night. The school had a silent prayer for Rudesill Thursday morning.

“Katilyn was a very conscientious student who went about taking care of her business,” said Byler Thursday morning. “I remember her as a very tough kid. She was the first girl to get significant playing time in the boys’ soccer game.”

Now she is using her toughness in her road to recovery.