Former Vermilion Parish school board president arrested by state police

Former Vermilion Parish School Board President and Vermilion Parish attorney Anthony Fontana was arrested this past Saturday around noon.

Fontana was arrested by Louisiana State Police and was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail for an incident that occurred on July 21, according to the arrest warrant.

He was arrested on multiple charges - one count of Limitations of Backing, two counts of Hit and Run, and one count of failing to adhere to Stop Signs and Yield Signs.

Fontana is not currently in jail.