Kaplan man arrested by Morse Police for allegedly shooting into a home
According to KATC, a Kaplan was arrested for allegedly shooting into a home in Morse, La.
On Aug. 9, the Morse Police Department responded to a call of shots fired into a home on the 400 block of Kruttschnitt Avenue.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the gunshots were fired from a vehicle.
Officers arrested Alex George, 21, of Kaplan; he was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with one charge of Attempted First Degree Murder.
A bond has not yet been set.