Emergency workers stand near the motorcycle after it hit a SUV. The driver of the bike was taken to Abbeville General.

Motorcycle hits SUV on La. 82 north

Tue, 09/03/2019 - 11:35am

At 10:30 Tuesday morning, there was a two vehicle accident on La. 82 north, behind McDonald's in Abbeville.
Unofficially, a motorcycle traveling north on La. 82 hit an SUV traveling south on La. 82.
The motorcycle came to a stop in the north bound lane, while the driver of the SUV pulled over and had damage to the front of the vehicle.
As of 11a.m., no names were released. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries and was taken to Abbeville General and is expected to recover.

