Puyau is no longer superintendent; but will collect a $12,000 a month check from the school district

Superintendent Jerome Puyau era has ended with the Vermilion Parish School Board; however, he will still be employed with the Vermilion Parish School system and will be collecting a $12,000 a month salary for the next nine months.

At Thursday’s meeting, by a vote of 8-0, the school board has agreed to accept an offer ironed out between Puyau’s lawyer and the school board lawyer.

Bob Hammonds, the school board’s attorney, read to the public what the settlement agreement is.

First, Puyau has to submit two letters to the school board in the next three days. One letter will say that he is resigning as the Vermilion Parish School superintendent immediately. The second letter will say that he will retire from the school district on Sept. 28, 2020.

Here are the terms the school board and Puyau have agreed on:

• Puyau will step down as the superintendent of the parish, but he will continue to be employed by the school system until Sept. 28, 2020.

• Puyau will continue to draw his salary of $12,000 a month until Sept. 28, 2020 (the date he can retire with 30 years), and remain in the state retirement system. His newly created job title will be “Consultant to the new superintendent.” He will assist the new superintendent for the next nine months.

• Puyau will be paid by the parish school system $15,600 for a vehicle reimbursement that he never got when he signed his new contract two years ago.

• Puyau will also receive $20,000 from the school district to help pay his attorney fees.

• By agreeing to these terms, both parties agree not to sue one another in the future.

• All the lawsuits between Puyau and the school board will be dropped.

• If Puyau signs the agreement, it will become official, immediately.

The total cost to the Vermilion Parish taxpayers to hire Puyau as a “consultant” for the next nine months will be $108,600.

Puyau was not at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The School Board and Puyau released a statement that was read by Hammonds.

“Superintendent Puyau and the school board members have decided it would be in everyone’s interest to resolve our differences in an amicable fashion to better focus our attention and the resources of the school system educating public school children in the parish.”

The statement also said no school members or Puyau would not comment about the agreement reached Thursday night.

Paul Hebert will act as the superintendent until the position becomes open.