State Police looking for Nahshon Brooks as the alleged shooter of Abbeville police officer

Nahshon Brooks, 28, is no stranger to shooting someone on St. Peter Avenue and fleeing.

The Abbeville Police Department is looking for Brooks as the alleged shooter in the shooting of an Abbeville Police Officer.

The officer was on scene answering a call on St. Peter Avenue, when she was shot in the shoulder.

The State Police confirmed Thursday that Brooks is the alleged shooter.

Back in February of 2016, Brooks was involved in a shooting in Abbeville. He allegedly fired shots at another man on St. Peter Avenue in 2016. The man was hit multiple times. A witness identified Brooks at the time of the shooting.

It took the Abbeville Department 11 months to locate Brooks. In January of 2017, Brooks was discovered hiding at a home in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Two Abbeville Police detectives drove to North Carolina and brought him back to Vermilion Parish where he was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of firearm/carry a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. His total bond at the time of his arrest was $465,000.

However, in May of 2018, Brooks accepted a lesser plea charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and his other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to six years at hard labor, which was suspended, except for one year. He was given credit for time served.