Stolen car crashes by Maurice Elementary; school goes on lockdown

MAURICE - The Village of Maurice had a scare Tuesday at around 2 p.m.

At that time, Maurice Chief of Police Guy Nerrin received word from the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office that a stolen black Kia was heading south on La. 167 towards Maurice.

A male was in the process of robbing a house in Lafayette Parish and then escaped by stealing the Kia.

A Maurice patrolman spotted the vehicle entering Maurice. The Kia turned left off of La. 167 and drove in front of Maurice Elementary, causing a mandatory lock-down.

During the pursuit, the driver jumped out of the vehicle, and the car crashed into a pile of trees.

Within 10 minutes the K-9 units with dogs were on the scene but could not find the driver. Nerrin does not know the name of the person driving the vehicle.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the driver had not been found.