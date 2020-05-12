Vermilion Parish changes high school graduation dates and times

On Monday, Governor Edwards indicated that the “Stay at Home” order would be lifted beginning Friday, May 15, 2020 and the State of Louisiana would enter into Phase 1.

With this latest update, the Vermilion Parish Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme, in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal, has revised the graduation guidance for Vermilion Parish High Schools.

The school district released a statement about graduation:

“The revised plans allows for our 2020 graduates to celebrate their educational accomplishments along with their classmates and families in a modified traditional ceremony on each high school campus or stadium. For graduations taking place in high school football stadiums, four guests per graduate will be allowed. Guests will be requested to bring their own lawn chairs, as plans are to have families safely spaced across the football field in designated areas. Families will remain in their designated locations during the duration of the ceremony.”

The Gueydan High School graduation will still be held in the GHS Auditorium, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. as scheduled following the assigned times for graduates.

All social distancing directives will be in place during these ceremonies.

Graduates and their parents will always remain at least six feet apart from other graduates/parents. Masks will not be distributed to the general public; however, we encourage our guests to wear their own mask.

All Vermilion Parish School Board employees will wear masks. Any student or parent not comfortable with attending this ceremony should contact the school principal to make other arrangements to receive their diploma. Administrators will also ask for your cooperation in arrival and dismissal into the school facilities. In order to maintain social distancing, please adhere to their instructions.

Each school will send individual details on how graduates and families will proceed through the ceremony, including arrival times, parking, staging, and photographer packages.

Graduation Dates and Times

Gueydan High School

Thursday, May 14, 2020

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (At assigned times)

GHS Auditorium

Kaplan High School

Friday, May 22, 2020

6:30 p.m.

Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium

Abbeville High School

Friday, May 22, 2020

6:30 p.m.

Wildcat Stadium

North Vermilion High School

Saturday, May 23, 2020

5:00 p.m.

Patriot Stadium

Erath High School

Saturday, May 23, 2020

6:30 p.m.

Robert J. Segura Memorial Stadium