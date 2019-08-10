Web site ranks Vermilion School district as best in Acadiana; sixth best in the state

Once again, a national website has recognized Vermilion Parish School District as having the best school district in Acadiana and the sixth-best district in the state.

Niche.com released its 2020 Best School Districts list based on the data supplied to them by the U.S. Department of Education.

The website gave Vermilion Parish School District an A-minus grade.

In the Acadiana region, Lafayette Parish was second with a B grade, and Acadia Parish was third with also a B grade. Iberia Parish was fourth with a B minus grade.

The website grades the teachers, academics, club activities, college prep classes, health and safety, along with diversity.

Vermilion had four As (teachers, diversity, academics and club activities) and two Bs (college prep and health and safety).

The top school district in the state, according to Niche.com, is Zachary Community Public Schools and St. Charles Public School District is the second-best.

For ranking the district, it factors in Academic grade (50 percent weight), teachers (15 percent weight), culture and diversity (10 percent weight), parent/student survey (10 percent weight), health and safety grade (5 percent weight), resources and facilities (2.5 percent weight) and sports (2.5 percent weight).

The top elementary school in the parish, according to the website, is Cecil Picard Elementary with a solid A grade. Elementary schools with A-minus grades are Dozier Elementary, Seventh Ward, Kaplan Elementary, Meaux, LeBlanc and Indian Bayou.

The top graded middle school is Erath Middle with a solid A grade.

North Vermilion and Forked Island/E. Broussard all received A-minus grades.

The best high school with a solid A grade is North Vermilion High School. Erath High received an A-minus grade.