284 more COVID cases in Vermilion Parish in two weeks

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 970 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths in its noon update on Monday.

Vermilion Parish has also seen an increase of COVID cases over the last two weeks.

In Vermilion Parish, there are now 2,456 cases and 74 deaths.

On Nov. 9. there were 2,172 cases and 70 deaths.

The parish has seen an increase of 284 cases and four deaths in the last two weeks.

The number of hospitalizations in the state increased by 45, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by nine.

These are a few key statewide statistics as of Monday:

• Total confirmed cases: 221,160

• Total “probable” cases: 10,066

• Total deaths: 6,284

• Currently hospitalized: 1,012

• Currently on ventilators: 114

Presumed recovered: 185,960 as of Nov. 16 (updated weekly)

Here are some of the parishes with the highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, based on the Monday report:

• East Baton Rouge: 105

• Jefferson: 93

• Lafayette: 68

• St. Tammany: 61

• Orleans: 54

• Ouachita: 53

• Caddo: 36

Here are the cases in South Louisiana

• Acadia - 3,761 cases (up 23) | 115 deaths (no change)

• Calcasieu - 10,058 cases (up 26) | 241 deaths (no change)

• Evangeline - 1,814 cases (up 4) | 44 deaths (no change)

• Iberia - 3,524 cases (up 9) | 104 deaths (no change)

• Jefferson Davis - 1,647 cases (no change) | 50 deaths (up 1)

• Lafayette - 11,464 cases (up 66) | 145 deaths (no change)

• St. Landry - 4,765 cases (up 18) | 146 deaths (no change)

• St. Martin - 2,580 cases (down 10) | 70 deaths (no change)

• St. Mary - 2,315 cases (up 12) | 94 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 2,456 (up 1) | 74 deaths (up 1)