Abbeville General scales back COVID-19 testing; No testing being done at Erath clinic

After a week of testing for COVID 19, Abbeville General has decided to scale back and only test three days a week, and no testing will take place today.

On Wednesday, 14 people were screened and nine were tested at the Erath Clinic. On Tuesday, only 11 were screened and nine were tested.

For the week of testing in Erath, a total of 89 people were screened and 61 were tested.

Because of a slow, steady decline in the number of people going through the drive-thru testing site at the Erath Clinic, Abbeville General will no longer be testing every day.

Abbeville General will not be testing on Thursday but will reopen on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Next week, according to Abbeville General, testing will only be done three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

If anyone wants to be screened, they need to call 892-6999 before going to the clinic in Erath.

Update on COVID

As of Wednesday, 6,424 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana. There have been 273 deaths statewide. The DHH reports 60 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases. This is a 23% increase from Tuesday.

In Vermilion Parish, there are now 11 cases and one death.