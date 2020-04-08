Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for April 8

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has extended its Emergency Order to align with the Governor’s Executive Order that has been extended to April 30. The LDH extension applies to all previously issued LDH Notices and Orders and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020, but may be further extended by subsequent order of the State Health Officer. Click here to see the order.

The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of COVID-19 positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on April 8, the Department reported 746 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 17,030 positive cases.

To receive critical guidance about COVID-19, text LACOVID to 67283.

Hospitalization

Today, a total of 1,983 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 490 patients require ventilation.

Information on available hospital beds, ICU beds and hospital vents is on the LDH dashboard.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 70 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 652 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age tab.

Yesterday, additional information was added to the LDH website to share a breakdown of deaths by race and underlying conditions by percentage.

Long-term care facilities

COVID-19 cases have been reported by 93 nursing homes in Louisiana. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana. Within nursing homes, 557 patients have been reported to have COVID-19; among nursing home residents 130 deaths have been reported. These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19.

In many cases, a nursing home resident is tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health. Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness.

The Department will update the number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.