Mom creates North Vermilion masks for seniors

When North Vermilion High seniors get their diploma, they will be wearing a matching homemade surgical mask with the North Vermilion Patriot logo.

Monique LeMaire is the mother of junior Colin LeMaire. She operates a screen-printing shop and has provided NV T-shirts to North Vermilion over years.

She got wind that for North Vermilion High’s graduation, the seniors and everyone who will be handing out awards will have to have surgical masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeMaire wanted to do her part to help make graduation enjoyable for the seniors.

“It breaks my heart to see what the seniors are going through,” said LeMaire. “When I heard they had to wear masks, I wanted to do this.”

She contacted NV Principal Tommy Byler and presented him with her idea. He approved it and gave her the amount of masks she would need to make.

She ordered 140 blue masks and then began working on creating a Patriot logo to put on the masks. She had never created a screen print for a mask, so it was a challenge. It took her about 10 tries until she was successful.

“I thinks it looks great,” said LeMaire.

She delivered the blue masks to the high school on Tuesday.

LeMaire said after posting the masks on the Internet, she has received orders from parents.

She can also create masks with other logos such as the Saints, UL or LSU. There is a 10 mask minimum order for those, she said.

“I never thought I would be creating a logo for masks,” LeMaire said.