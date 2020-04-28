Steps to Heaven delivers masks, fresh cookies to Abbeville General

Steps to Heaven is still doing its part in the fight of the COVID 19 pandemic.

At this time in our country, it is important to be able to “Switch horses in the middle of the stream.”

This is exactly what Steps to Heaven has done. The original goal of Steps to Heaven, which has been met many times, is to provide comfort and help to families in crisis. Small handmade clothes for premature babies and sadly, burial outfits for little angels who did not live.

Today, Steps to Heaven is still providing the clothes, but these volunteers are now focusing on masks for our nurses, nursing home residents and all front line workers.

On Thursday, Phyllis Berberich of Steps to Heaven delivered 100 masks and homemade cookies to Abbeville General.

As of this time, the Steps to Heaven volunteers have provided handmade and purchased masks in excess of 1,000. Their ‘Sew Days’ when they all gathered to share friendship and stitching is now done on individual basis to obey the health needs.

They still stay in touch with each other, but now the conversation centers around more sturdy material and elastic.

While their baby items have been sent to Father Meaux and others in New York, their masks have been sent here in the United States as far away as West Virginia and California.

“We are proud to serve our community and our country with these mask and welcome help from other volunteers in this endeavor,” said Phyllis Berberich. “You can check us out on Facebook and we will be glad to contact you in providing this service to our communities.”