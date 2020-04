BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health identified the following as underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths to date, as of March 29:

Pulmonary (12%)

Cardiac (21%)

Diabetes (40%)

Chronic Kidney Disease (23%)

Chronic Liver Disease (2%)

Immunocompromised (4%)

Neurological (6%)

Obesity (25%)

No Underlying Conditions (3%)