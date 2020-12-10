BUSINESS GROUP HONORS CLOUD

TONY MARKS / VILLE PLATTE GAZETTE

VILLE PLATTE — For her work advocating for small businesses during her freshman term in the Louisiana State Senate, Sen. Heather Cloud received the Minuteman award from the National Federation of Independent Business.

The presentation from NFIB State Director Dawn Starns was made as the Rotary Club of Ville Platte met Nov. 24.

Cloud attributed the legislature’s pro-small business work this year to new legislators who share the same values as she does. “I am so pleased there a lot like me who have the same mindset,” she said.

She went on to say, “We really joined forces with some veteran legislators who understand everything else just follows suit whenever you help business and whenever you help job creators. Whenever you help provide jobs, you help families. That’s what we’ve done and what we’ll continue to do.”

According to Cloud, big pro-businesses legislation was passed during the latest extraordinary session in October. “One of the most important things we did was prevent the solvency tax from coming into play,” she said. “Our unemployment trust fund is going belly up. If we wouldn’t have done what we did, businesses could have and would have been taxed up to 30% on the back end.”

Cloud then spoke about her plans in future sessions which include reintroducing election integrity legislation which was recently vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Starns then took the floor and said, “NFIB focuses on the issues of taxes, regulation, and law suits that really affect your everyday ability to be open, be successful, and grow your business.”

As she explained, one of NFIB’s biggest agenda items in Louisiana during 2021 is tax reform. “Tax structure really affects small business owners on both sides of the equation,” she said. “Most small business owners file taxes as individual. That individual income tax rate is very important, but that corporate rate is also important.”

“So,” she continued, “we’ll be really focused on what that tax reform looks like and making sure small businesses can benefit from whatever reform is done.”

During the previous meeting, held Nov. 17, the Rotary Club met with representatives from Savoy Cancer Center in Mamou.

Director of the center, Danette Cormier, spoke about the services provided and the benefits of cancer treatment close to home instead of traveling to larger cancer treatment facilities in Lafayette or Houston.

She said, “You do have a choice in where you receive your treatments. At Savoy Cancer Center, we take Christus’ mission to heart. We are extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ daily. You may not be family when you walk through the door, but you definitely will be when you walk out.”