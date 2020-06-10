15-year-old arrested by Abbeville police officers in connection to Sunday shooting

​On Sunday, officers with the Abbeville Police Department received a call of “shots fired” within the city limits of Abbeville. Upon officer’s arrival, officers located a male subject who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

​An investigation was conducted, and suspects were developed. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old male subject was obtained for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

On Tuesday, the juvenile was located and arrested on the warrant. The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center.

​This case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further details regarding this case is being released.

