18-Wheeler Tanker Driver Killed in Crash in St. Landry Parish

LEBEAU – Shortly after 1:30 pm on September 18, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 361 near LA 71 in St. Landry Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 61-year-old Steven Lambert of Mansura.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Lambert was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the Freightliner struck a tree and burst into flames.

Lambert was restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital with severe burns and in critical condition where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from Lambert. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as observing all traffic laws, never driving while impaired, and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.