2019 Gueydan High Homecoming Court
Gueydan High School Principal Brandy Broussard recently announced the 2019 Gueydan High School Homecoming Court. Having the honor of being Homecoming Court Maids are, from left, Freshman Maid; Annalise Michaela Breaux, Junior Maid; Hannah Claire Vincent, Sophomore Maid; Er’Nezra Troyvilia Shae Minix, Senior Maid; Kirsten Alece Reed, Senior Maid; Sydnie Claire Simon, Freshmen Maid; Emily Nicole LaComb, Senior Maid; Rebekah Marie Lepretre, Junior Maid; McKenzie Shae Potier, Senior Maid; Gracie Elyce Simon, Sophomore Maid; Emma Claire LeJeune and Junior Maid; Sumer Rae Bonvillion.