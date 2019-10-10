Article Image Alt Text

2019 Gueydan High Homecoming Court

Thu, 10/10/2019 - 9:27am

Gueydan High School Principal Brandy Broussard recently announced the 2019 Gueydan High School Homecoming Court. Having the honor of being Homecoming Court Maids are, from left, Freshman Maid; Annalise Michaela Breaux, Junior Maid; Hannah Claire Vincent, Sophomore Maid; Er’Nezra Troyvilia Shae Minix, Senior Maid; Kirsten Alece Reed, Senior Maid; Sydnie Claire Simon, Freshmen Maid; Emily Nicole LaComb, Senior Maid; Rebekah Marie Lepretre, Junior Maid; McKenzie Shae Potier, Senior Maid; Gracie Elyce Simon, Sophomore Maid; Emma Claire LeJeune and Junior Maid; Sumer Rae Bonvillion.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019