Article Image Alt Text

2019 Kaplan High Homecoming Court

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 10:43am

Members of the 2019 Kaplan High School Homecoming Court are (seated L-R) Jannah Gaspard, Jasmine Broussard, Olivia Terro, Erin Lotief. Standing L-R are McKenzie Duhon, Shelby Broussard, Te’ Johnnie, Lexie Broussard, Kailie Hebert, Whitney Boullion. The
Pirates will play host to St. Martinville on Friday for the annual Homecoming game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Homecoming Queen will be announced at halftime.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019