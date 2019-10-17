2019 Kaplan High Homecoming Court

Members of the 2019 Kaplan High School Homecoming Court are (seated L-R) Jannah Gaspard, Jasmine Broussard, Olivia Terro, Erin Lotief. Standing L-R are McKenzie Duhon, Shelby Broussard, Te’ Johnnie, Lexie Broussard, Kailie Hebert, Whitney Boullion. The

Pirates will play host to St. Martinville on Friday for the annual Homecoming game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Homecoming Queen will be announced at halftime.