7 A.M. STORM UPDATE: SYSTEM BENDS TOWARD ST. MARY

BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Intermediate Advisory Number 4A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

700 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

...DISTURBANCE EXPECTED TO BECOME A DEPRESSION LATER TODAY...

...STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE

POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST IN A COUPLE OF DAYS...

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.6N 88.5W

ABOUT 115 MI...185 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 225 MI...360 KM SE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River northward to the Mouth of the Pearl

River

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the

coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area generally within 48 hours.

Warnings and additional watches may be required for portions of the

northern Gulf coast later today. Interests elsewhere along the U.S.

Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle

should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude

27.6 North, longitude 88.5 West. The system is moving toward the

west near 5 mph (7 km/h), but a west-northwest motion is expected on

Friday followed by a northwestward track by early Saturday. On the

forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Louisiana

coast this weekend.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum

sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and

the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a

tropical storm later today, and could become a hurricane by late

Friday.

The associated thunderstorm activity is gradually becoming

better organized, and the disturbance is expected to become a

tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days ...high...near 100 percent

The minimum central pressure based on recent Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter data is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for this system can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT32 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City...3 to 6 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total additional rain

accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf

Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall

amounts of 20 inches.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred

across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, which

has resulted in flooding.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch

area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by

early Friday.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday

across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.