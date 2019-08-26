Abbeville Chief urges assistance from public

In the wake of two homicides during the past three weeks, Abbeville Chief of Police Bill Spearman said every effort is being taken to solve the crimes.

From extra manpower to calling in assistance from other agencies, Spearman said it has been done.

“We are reaching out to everybody,” Spearman said.

That includes the public.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Spearman said it is tips from the public that can help as much as anything, not only in solving the two recent homicides, but helping to make Abbeville an overall safer place.

The department is currently seeking any information on the

Aug. 5 death of Timothy Greene and the Aug. 21 death of Jacoby Lee.

“The most recent homicide happened during daylight hours in the early evening,” Spearman said. “We know people have information, but are scared to come forward. We are giving people a chance to come forward anonymously, through our tips line and our web page.”

The department’s Tips line is (337) 892-6777. There is no name, address or phone number that is required. Spearman said anonymous tips can also be left through the department’s website, www.abbevillepd.com, and its Facebook page, facebook.com/AbbevillePoliceDepartment.

“None of your information shows up,” Spearman said. “It is only the information about a crime.”

Spearman said if someone has video, or links to possible threats being made on social media, the department can take that as evidence. He said video can be placed on a disk or flash drive and delivered anonymously to the Abbeville Police Department, located at 304 Charity St.

“Anything that can help us stop these crimes,” the chief stressed.

Spearman said he has reached out to state and federal authorities for assistance, as well as working with Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon’s Office.

“The Sheriff has been cooperating with us with manpower and assistance,” Spearman said.

Until recently, Abbeville had gone a year without a homicide. That homicide came shortly after Spearman took office for his first term in June of 2018. Jason Hebert, Lieutenant of Investigations, said tips from the public helped lead to an arrest in that case.

“There are people who call anonymously,” Hebert said. “To the ones who do, don’t stop. To the ones who know and aren’t, call us and tell us.

“This is the only way we are going to stop these murders.”

On the morning of Aug. 5, just before 5 a.m., someone shot and killed Timothy Greene, 36, at the intersection of Clover Street and North Miles Street. This past Wednesday, Aug. 21, a shooting claimed the life of Jacoby Lee, 22, of Abbeville. Police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and South Guegnon Street. Police found Lee in his vehicle after he hit a utility pole at the 800 block of S. Guegnon after being shot. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These were two young men that I knew,” Spearman said. “They didn’t deserve do die. We want these cases to be solved.

“We are asking for anything you can do to help us, one way or another.”