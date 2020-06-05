Abbeville Council concerned about three recent Abbeville murders

During a meeting on May 5, members of the Abbeville City Council shared their concerns about recent shooting deaths in the city.

Those concerns are now amplified after a shooting left 20-year-old Aaron Wallace dead early Tuesday morning.

Since April 2, there have been three homicides that have occurred in Abbeville.

Members of the Abbeville Police Department are working to solve all three. During Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting, Councilman Francis Plaisance said he knows that work is being done, but the numbers remain concerning.

“That’s three murders in two months,” Plaisance said. “That does concern me. That is a lot of murders for a city our size in a short period of time.”

Plaisance asked Chief of Police William Spearman during the meeting if there is something more the council can do, such as encouraging the public to speak up on any information regarding any of these cases.

“I know it’s a law enforcement issue and we can’t get involved with that,” Plaisance said. “Is there any encouragement that we can give the public. The public needs to speak up. That’s one thing we need go get out there. Say what you see or hear.”

Spearman said that would help significantly.

“If people would speak up or use our tips line,” Spearman said, “at least two would be solved right now.”

A shooting on April 2 claimed the life of 73-year-old Emmitt Perry of Abbeville. On May 3, a shooting left James Jerome Darby, 29, dead. On Tuesday, family members found Wallace shot on East Oak Street.

Spearman stressed that anyone with information on any of the cases can contact the Abbeville Police Department through the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens can also send anonymous tips to the Abbeville Police Department through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com, by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app.

“Please use this tip line,” Councilman Brady Broussard Jr. said. “This is made for anonymous information.”

Along with reaching out to the public, Spearman told the council members that he is reaching out to other agencies and accessing all the resources that are available.

Councilman Francis Touchet Jr. said he is as concerned as he’s been during his nearly 20 years on the council.

“I could be wrong,” Touchet said, “but I feel like this is the worst that it’s been. I’m not saying it’s on anyone. It just seems like a lot of things are happening.”

While the three homicide cases remain open, Spearman said there are cases that are leading to arrests.

“We are making arrests and taking guns off the street,” Spearman said.

Councilman Broussard said citizens can play a role.

“My plea is to the public to lock up their firearms,” Broussard said. “They are stolen and then used in crimes. Take care of your firearms and lock them up.”

Councilwoman Terry Broussard said if it takes everyone playing some part, then so be it. She said the toll being taken on many families is already too much.

“I got that call this morning about another murder,” Broussard said about Wallace’s death. “It’s just too much. I will repeat this, mother’s and grandmothers are crying and burying their loved ones.”

She paused a moment.

“It’s heartbreaking.”