Abbeville Councilman says Lafitte Drive In Park’s opening weekend is success

The Lafitte Drive-In Park, which has been five years in the making, opened for the first time on Saturday and Abbeville Councilman Francis Plaisance said that opening day was a success.

Plaisance reported about 100 cars on Saturday, and close to 100 for Sunday.

“We still have a few things that need to be done to fully enjoy the entire park and we are currently working on that,” Plaisance said. “We are working with Bayou Fencing to separate the small and large dog walking areas right now as well.”

The park is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located off of South John Hardy near Charity Street.

“As grateful that I am for the wonderful feedback and those showing up at the park to fish, we aren’t quite ready for fishermen yet, we are looking to open that hopefully soon and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support,” he said.

Lafitte Drive In Park is named in honor of the former drive-in movie theater that occupied the land. The city purchased the property from the deGrauww family, and city officials wanted to have a name that connected the park to the land’s past.

“I have talked to people who said they would come out here to check it out because they have such fond memories of coming to the drive-in,” Plaisance said. “My goal is to build a public-private partnership for this park,” Plaisance said. “We would welcome anyone who has an interest in being a part of this.”

Plans include a dog park. The city has looked into grants for a walking trail. There is currently no fishing allowed in the pond, but Plaisance said the hope is that a plan can be created for that to happen at some point in the future.

”We are looking at placing a pier, or maybe a floating dock,” Plaisance said.

As for weekends, people can simply come out and enjoy the green space and scenery.

“It is a beautiful park being designed for families to enjoy,” Plaisance said. “Come out and enjoy the memory of the Lafitte Drive-In, picnic and enjoy the second weekend of its’ opening.”