Abbeville General will allow one visitor per day per patient

Because Louisiana is now in Phase Two, Abbeville General is now letting visitors into the hospital, however, on a limited bases.

On Friday, Abbeville General began allowing only one certain individual to visit a patient.

Abbeville General released a set of guidelines that they are asking visitors to follow.

Here are the new guidelines the hospital wants everyone to follow.

• Each patient will be allowed one unique (unable to swap out) asymptomatic visitor for the duration of their stay in the emergency room, outpatient surgery and inpatient settings.

• ICU patients will be allowed one unique asymptomatic visitor per patient only during visiting hours. Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor per patient per day. Visitation will be strictly enforced. Visitation will be from 10 am – 7 pm.

• Patients will provide the name of their one essential visitor. Visitors must be screened for symptoms at facility entry/access points each day. If they are symptomatic, they will be turned away. All essential visitors will be required to wear masks throughout the building. To conserve supplies, the hospital is encouraging visitors to bring a mask from home. If they do not have one, a mask will be issued.

• Visitor must be 18 years or older, must remain in the patient’s room and not gather in common areas such as waiting rooms. Surgery visitors will wait in the surgery waiting room while maintaining social distancing. Visitor will be asked to return home if symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) occur.

• Unique visitors reporting to inpatient areas:

Essential visitor will be identified by patient or responsible party, will check in at access/entry point, required to wash hands, will be screened, and will be required to wear a mask and a wrist band.

Swapping visitors throughout the day will not be allowed. Families encouraged to use alternate means of communication such as FaceTime, Skype or phones located in patient rooms.

These visitors may be required to wear PPE depending on patient condition

Abbey Café will be closed to visitors

Visitors should remain in the patient room and cannot gather in common areas such as waiting rooms or wander in hallways or around the hospital.

Social Distancing rules and guidelines will be enforced and if not followed, you may be asked to leave.