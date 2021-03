Abbeville man among more than dozen booked for narcotics offenses in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY — The Acadia Parish Sheriff Office recent narcotics booking are as follows:

• Elvin Vice, 58, of Abbeville: possession of alprazolam.

• Andretti Bate, 29, of Crowley: felon in possession of firearm; firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juvenile; violation of controlled dangerous substance law; possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number; possession of synthetic marijuana.

• Kenneth Ceasar Jr., 30, of Crowley: misdemeanor possession of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of controlled in drug free zone; resisting an officer; bench warrant.

• Prince Chavis, 40, of Church Point; possession of heroin; possession of methylphenidate (Ritalin); controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

• Kolby Connolly, 25, of Lafayette: possession of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute alprazolam; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone; proceeds from drug offense; illegal carrying of weapons.

• Jason Fruge, 40, Branch: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute alprazolam; controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Mandi Gaspard, 40, of Arnaudville; possession of Schedule II narcotics; possession of Schedule III narcotics; proceeds from drug offense; possession of controlled dangerous substances in drug-free zone.

• Luther Laughlin, 25, of Rayne; possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Joshua Louviere, 28, of Iota: distribution of buprenophine.

• Chad Richard, 40, of Crowley: possession of Schedule I narcotics.

• Sheakre Skipper, 23, of Breaux Bridge: possession of heroin; possession of Legend drugs without a prescription; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone; obstruction of justice.

• Jaylon Smith, 18, of Crowley; firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana (25.98 grams); violation controlled dangerous substance law.

• Joseph Wilturner Jr., 50, of Crowley; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.