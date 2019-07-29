Abbeville man arrested for attempted murder

​On July 28, at approximately 4:50 a.m., patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a call from an address on East Lafayette Street.

The complainant stated that his son had been stabbed.

An investigation has determined that during an altercation, the suspect, identified as Elijah Wilson, 22, of Abbeville, stabbed the victim numerous times with a knife. The 24-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital and released. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Wilson was later transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

​The Abbeville Police Department detective division is continuing their investigation at this time.​

Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.