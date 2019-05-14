Abbeville Police arrest juvenile after burglary

​On May 14, 2019, at approximately 2:55 a.m., patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to an alarm call at 301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive (Boys & Girls Club).

Upon the first officer’s arrival, the officer observed two subjects on the roof of the building. The subjects fled in different directions, and the patrol officers were able to apprehend one of the subjects. Officers located a black book bag, which contained two Playstation 4 systems, an HDMI cord and power adapters.

​A keyholder was contacted and was able to confirm that the game systems were stolen from inside the Boys and Girls club.

The subject, who was identified as a male juvenile, was arrested for Burglary and for Curfew Violation. The juvenile was booked and released to his guardian. The other suspect was also identified as a male juvenile. More arrests in this case are pending.

Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.