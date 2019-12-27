Abbeville Police arrest man allegedly involved in armed robbery on Christmas Eve

​On December 24, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to a call of an Armed Robbery at Gamestop, located at 3001 Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, an officer who happened to be working an off-duty detail in the area did not witness the robbery but was able to notice an individual running from the area immediately prior to officers getting the call of the robbery.

Patrol officers saturated the area with units, attempting to locate the suspect. Based on the description given by the off-duty officer, officers located a subject and detained him. The subject was in possession of a concealed handgun, which the subject stated was his, but he did not have a concealed carry permit.

​A subsequent investigation by both the patrol division and the detective division determined that the subject that was detained was indeed the suspect in the robbery. The detained subject, later identified as Shatravin Hamilton of Duson, was transported to the Abbeville Police Department.

Hamilton was subsequently charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. Hamilton was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Bond for the Armed Robbery with a Firearm has been set at $150,000 and the bond for Illegal Carrying of Weapons has been set at $5,000.

​Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, the Abbeville Police Department is not releasing any further details regarding this incident at this time.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.