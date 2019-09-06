Abbeville Police arrest suspect in Aug. 21 homicide

​Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department were able to secure arrest warrant against Andrew Matthew Granger for crimes related to the homicide of Jacoby Lee of Abbeville on Aug. 21.

Andrew Matthew Granger of Abbeville has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the homicide of Jacoby Lee of Abbeville on Aug. 21, 2019. Granger’s bond has been set at $500,000.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and more arrests relating to this case are expected. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no other information regarding this investigation is being released at this time.

​Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the Lafayette Police Department for their cooperation and assistance they have provided the Abbeville Police Department in this case. Chief Spearman would especially like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

