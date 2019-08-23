Article Image Alt Text

Abbeville Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Fri, 08/23/2019 - 8:50am

The Abbeville Police Department, through funding provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs through September 2, 2019.
Officers of the Abbeville Police Department will have designated D.W.I. patrols, searching for impaired drivers. Officers will also be looking out for other violations, such as moving violations and seatbelt usage.
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, the Abbeville Police Department will also bee conducting a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits of Abbeville.
Chief Spearman would like to remind citizens to buckle their seatbelts at all times and obey all traffic laws to help make our streets safe.
Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

