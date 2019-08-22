Abbeville Police investigating homicide

On Aug. 21, 2019 at approximately 6:09 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and S. Guegnon Street.

Responding officers located a male victim on the 800 block of S. Guegnon Street. The victim had been shot and later ran into a utility pole. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s office.

This homicide is being investigated by the Abbeville Police Department detective division. At this time, the Abbeville Police Department is not releasing any other information regarding this homicide, including the victim’s identity. Further information may be released at a later time.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the department’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department or the official web page, www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided.