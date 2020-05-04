Abbeville Police investigating homicide

Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an Abbeville man.

On May 3, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Dutel Street. Once officers arrived, officers located a male victim inside of a vehicle.

The victim had been shot.

The victim, now being identified as 29-year-old James Jerome Darby of Abbeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

​​This homicide is being actively investigated by the Abbeville Police Department’s Detective Division. No other aspect of this investigation is being released at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at the contact information listed below.

​Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.