Abbeville Police looking for man allegedly involved in Saturday afternoon shooting

​On Saturday, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of N. East Street and Nugier Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

A subsequent investigation concluded that the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation on the roadway near the intersection of N. East Street and Nugier Street. During the altercation, the suspect (identified as Dejon Mikel Chargois of Abbeville) produced a firearm and fired it, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in Critical but Stable condition.

Based on the investigation, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Chargois for the charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

​Chargois is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chargois, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511. In addition, citizens may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.