Abbeville Police respond to ‘shots fired’

On Mardi Gras night, at 10:24 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Graceland Avenue and N. State Street.

Officers located a vehicle with three occupants, who advised that while they were stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of Graceland Avenue and N. State Street, the occupants began hearing shots being fired and glass breaking on the vehicle.

Numerous casings and projectiles were recovered at the scene. This case is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department or the lead investigator, Lt. Jason Hebert.

You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.