Abbeville Police respond to Tuesday night shooting; victim in stable condition

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Dutel Street in reference to a shots fired complaint.

On arrival, officers located a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The male victim was then transported to a local hospital for care. The victim is in stable condition.

The Abbeville Police Dept. is asking the public, if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the Abbeville Police Dept. at 337-893-2511.