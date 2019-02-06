Abbeville Police respond to Tuesday night shooting; victim in stable condition

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 2:24pm

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Dutel Street in reference to a shots fired complaint.
On arrival, officers located a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The male victim was then transported to a local hospital for care. The victim is in stable condition.
The Abbeville Police Dept. is asking the public, if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the Abbeville Police Dept. at 337-893-2511.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019