Abbeville wins Cleanest City district title

The City of Abbeville now has its sights set on a Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. State Cleanest City Contest state title.

Abbeville competed in the LGCF District III Cleanest City Contest on Tuesday, March 19. The city brought home a win in that round.

District III Cleanest City Contest Chairmen Gwen Lanoux and Patsy Hebert stated that “Abbeville excelled in the District III Contest. The judges were impressed with the overall cleanliness of the city and the extent of civic pride and community involvement.”

Judges for the District III CCC were LGCF members Linda Brashier. Wanda Dishman, and Kayla Rhodes.

Abbeville Cleanest City Co-chair Sandra Creswell said she is undoubtedly pleased with the outcome, especially considering the work everyone put into the effort.

“We want to thank everyone,” Creswell said, “from the city workers, the (Vermilion Parish) Police Jury, to the Abbeville Garden Club members and Keep Abbeville Beautiful members.

“I thank everyone who helped make Abbeville a cleaner place.”

Co-chair Liz Gremillion agreed.

“We thank everyone for their participation and help,” Gremillion said. “The cooperation was wonderful, and that helped us to win.”

In 1958, the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. began sponsoring a state-wide “Cleanest City Contest.” To date, Louisiana is the only member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. to sponsor such a contest. The aim of the contest is to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus, improve the appearance of villages, towns, and cities.

The city of Abbeville is sponsored by the Abbeville Garden Club which is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc., District III.

“We are looking forward to a state win this year,” Gremillion said.

The State Cleanest City contest will be held during the weeks of April 15-19, 2019 and April 22-26, 2019. The exact date for judging in Abbeville will be announced by State Cleanest City Contest Chairperson, Jean Gilstrap.

“We ask that everyone remain focused on keeping the city clean,” Creswell said.

The cleanliness of the city has not gone unnoticed by visitors.

“There was a guest at the Caldwell House that told the hostess that he had never seen a small town this clean,” Creswell said.