Acadia Parish Crash Leads to Arrests for Insurance Fraud

Update 2/1/2019 - Belinda Hebert has been arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Lafayette - On Thursday, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit - Lafayette Field Office arrested four Crowley residents for violations pertaining to Louisiana insurance fraud laws. Along with the four arrests, Detectives are still searching for two more individuals wanted for their role in insurance fraud following a vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed on February 11, 2018, two men (24-year-old Lonnie Lambert of Crowley and 32-year-old Harris Gobar of Breaux Bridge) were involved in a two vehicle crash in Acadia Parish. After the crash, Lambert and Gobar called four other people to the scene to act as the drivers and passengers. The goal of adding additional people to the crash was to generate fraudulent insurance claims for intentionally damaged property and fake bodily injuries.

At the conclusion of the investigation, State Police Detectives obtained arrest warrants for those involved in the crash. On January 31, 2019, Detectives arrested 21-year-old Jaclin Trahan, 23-year-old Jernai Campbell, (both from Crowley) and Lambert on charges of LRS 22:1925 - Insurance fraud and LRS 14:133 - Filing false public records. 22-year-old Temesha Lambert of Crowley was arrested for LRS 22:1925 - Insurance fraud. The above listed suspects were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Gobar and 44-year-old Belinda Hebert of Crowley both still have active warrants for their arrest for LRS 22:1925 - Insurance fraud.

Anyone having information concerning persons staging vehicle crashes, or committing other forms of insurance fraud, should contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud / Auto Theft Unit at 225-925-3701 or insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov.