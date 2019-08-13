Al Harrington seeks seat for Vermilion Parish Police Jury in District 6

Hello everyone! My name is Al Harrington and I would like to announce my candidacy for Police Juror in Vermilion Parish District 6. I have been a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish. I also have 4 children Tab, Todd, Trent and Jade.

I am a Abbeville High School graduate an a U.S. Army Veteran. I was also a Scout Master for 15 years.

I am a previous multiple business owner to many business in Vermilion Parish. I have many years of experienced leadership.

I am humbly asking for your support and vote, on October 12, 2019. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Vermilion Parish District 6. Together we can "Make a Change". My number is 337-522-3492. If I can help, don't hesitate to call me. I am ready to serve you.

Paid for by

Al Harrington