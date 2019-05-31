Annual Daylily Festival and Garden Show will be Saturday in Abbeville

The Daylily Festival and Garden Show has something for everyone.

The festival is set for this Saturday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Magdalen Square in downtown Abbeville. It is presented by Abbeville Main Street and the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly 40 vendors are expected to attend.

“If you are not a gardener but still like the outdoors you are sure to find something that will interest you.” said Charlene Beckett, co-organizer of the festival.

Along with visiting the various vendor booths you may be interested in the two educational speakers who will be presenting at the Abbeville Culture and Alliance Center located adjacent to the Square. The first speaker at 10:00 am will be Dan Devenport, an LSU AgCenter Associate County Agent, who will be talking about “Growing Peaches in Louisiana”. Dan has been helpful in making the festival such a success every year. The second speaker at 11 a.m. is Phillip Wallace an avid birder whose slide show presentation will be on “Louisiana Birds.” Phillip a

resident of Abbeville with his wife Pam, retired from New Orleans as a principal and teacher. He has been an active birder for 39 years.

Near the Gazebo there will be a children’s activity booth, a display of the latest Super Blooms, along with members of the Abbeville Garden Club available to answer your gardening questions.

Come to the Square and stay a while where there will be food and refreshments for purchase as you visit with the friendly vendors. A day guaranteed to be enjoyed by all. Sponsors for the event are Abbeville Garden Club, City of Abbeville and Gulf Coast Bank.

For more information please call Charlene Beckett, 337-652-2239.