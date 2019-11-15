Arrest made in connection to home invasion in Vermilion Parish

According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Chase Benoit (DOB: 1988) of Evangeline for Principle to Aggravated Burglary.

Benoit is suspected of driving Landon Hebert to the scene of the alleged home invasion off La. Hwy. 35 on Nov. 14. Hebert was shot and killed.

Benoit has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with a set at $25,000.