Bank of Erath appoints Cheney D. Desormeaux Executive Vice President

Bank of Erath is pleased to announce that Cheney D. Desormeaux has been appointed as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2021. The announcement was made by Paul G. Moresi, Jr., the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Cheney graduated from Erath High School in 1984 and attended Gulf Area Vocational Technical School in Abbeville, where she completed a course in Information Processing in 1987.

Cheney has been Vice President/Cashier for the bank for the past 20 years and has 28 years of banking experience with Bank of Erath.

The Bank of Erath has been in continuous operation in Vermilion Parish for 110 years and is locally owned and operated as a full service community bank with branches in Abbeville, Erath, and Delcambre.