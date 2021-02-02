Bank of Erath appoints Robert B. Johnson as President

Bank of Erath is pleased to announce that Robert B. Johnson has been appointed as President, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Bank of Erath, effective January 1, 2021. The announcement was made by Paul G. Moresi, Jr., the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Robert has served as Executive Vice President for the bank for the past year and has 28 years of banking experience, most of which has been in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. He is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana with studies in Management and Marketing and is a 2006 graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

The Bank of Erath has been in continuous operation in Vermilion Parish for 110 years and is locally owned and operated as a full service community bank with branches in Abbeville, Erath, and Delcambre.