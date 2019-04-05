Authorities captured Nahshon Ishamael Brooks captured in Lafayette Parish after following up on many leads.

Agencies involved in the arrest included the US Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette City Police, Abbeville Police Department, Abbeville City Marshal’s Office, and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks is accused of shooting a police office in Abbeville Wednesday night. Warrants had been issued for Attempted First Degree Murder, Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone.