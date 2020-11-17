Byler provides COVID-19 update for schools, urges people to do their part as cases rise

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Acadiana area.

The recent spike has already had an effect on some schools in Vermilion Parish.

Superintendent Tommy Byler announced last week that Erath High School would operate virtually through next week. Students are set to return on Monday, Nov. 30. All schools will be off next week for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Consequently, that led to the cancelation of Erath High’s final two football games of the season, including this Friday’s game against Abbeville High. The Wildcats will now take on Berwick High on the road.

Byler announced Sunday during an update on his social media page that North Vermilion will also abruptly end its football season because of COVID-19 concerns. However, students at North Vermilion High School will continue to attend school on campus, Byler said.

“North Vermilion High will be in session this week,” Byler said. “We did have some people have to quarantine, and they will be canceling football, along with Erath.

“North Vermilion High School will be in session.”

Byler said there are 13 cases of COVID-19 among students in the parish, with the virus also affecting nine teachers in the system.

“We do have nearly 300 students and adults quarantined across the district,” Byler said. “That’s what comes with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Office of Public Health guidelines.”

Byler is strongly urging everyone to properly follow those guidelines.

“The COVID outbreak is at an all-time high,” Byler said. “We’re asking you to do your part. Make sure you are washing your hands and wearing your mask. Stay six feet from others.”

Byler is asking that those precautions be practiced while away from school, too.

“Most of our cases are coming from outside the school on to the school grounds,” Byler said. “We want to make sure that everyone is doing the best they can.

“We have a week before Thanksgiving, and we’re trying to keep everything in line.”