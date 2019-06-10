Casting for a Cause fishing tournament begins Thursday

Casting for a Cause was formed to improve and maintain the financial strength of other essential charitable organizations, as a way of giving back to the community.

Each year, the 5 - member board will select a meaningful organization and/or cause to benefit from the proceeds of the annual fishing tournament. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was selected as the beneficiary for the Casting for a Cause tournament which will be held on Thursday, June 13.

Established in 1987, the AFSP is a voluntary health organization that provides training and evidence based educational programs to the schools, communities and workplaces. The AFSP also offers support and resource

services for loss survivors, and educates a team of advocates that work with local and federal government to pass policies to make suicide prevention a priority. The Louisiana local chapter of AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

Statistics from afsp.org indicate that suicide is currently the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. for ages 15-31, 6th for ages 45-54, 10th for ages 55-64 and 17th for 65 and older, with a National death total of 44,965 in 2018. Louisiana alone had a death total of 667 in 2018, making suicide the 11th leading cause of death in Louisiana. At one time or another, people have probably heard someone say that when a person you love dies, a part of you dies too, each year more and more individuals die by suicide leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate through the tragedy of loss and in so many ways these loved ones affected are left in the dark.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the world dies by suicide, every 41 seconds someone is left to make sense of it all. Come together to raise awareness. Today, I choose to live.

Generous donations and participation will allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to continue with great success. The tournament will be held at Don’s Boat Landing in Erath, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, with the final weigh-in at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

For additional information, contact casting4acause@gmail.com or visit www.AFSP.org. Nominations for 2020’s recipient will be accepted by email starting on August 1, 2019.

Tickets can be purchased at C&J’s in Perry, Touchard’s in Delcambre, Railside in Broussard, and at Don’s Boat Landing in Erath.